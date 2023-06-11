Related to this story

Gary & Nancy Adams 60th Anniversary Gary and Nancy (LaCroix) Adams were married June 1, 1963 in the Chapel at the U.S. Army Training Center In

Earl and Kathleen Gilsdorf 75th Anniversary Earl and Kathleen (Meyer) Gilsdorf were married June 8,1948 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Bloomfie