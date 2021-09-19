Ted and Wanda met while serving in the United States Air Force at Hamilton Field, California. They married on September 21, 1951. Their military travels took them from Japan to Hawaii and Louisiana to Alaska, before retiring at Offutt AFB, Bellevue, Nebraska. They are the parents of seven children: Barb, Cathey, Jeff, Joe, Judy, Mike (Jonie), and Greg (Linda). They were also blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Their family is hosting a card shower in honor of their 70th anniversary. Cards or notes will reach them at: 6021 Grand Lodge Avenue, Apt. 48, Papillion, NE 68133.