 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Theodore and Wanda Eaton

70 Years

Ted and Wanda met while serving in the United States Air Force at Hamilton Field, California. They married on September 21, 1951. Their military travels took them from Japan to Hawaii and Louisiana to Alaska, before retiring at Offutt AFB, Bellevue, Nebraska. They are the parents of seven children: Barb, Cathey, Jeff, Joe, Judy, Mike (Jonie), and Greg (Linda). They were also blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Their family is hosting a card shower in honor of their 70th anniversary. Cards or notes will reach them at: 6021 Grand Lodge Avenue, Apt. 48, Papillion, NE 68133.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

John and Carol Neff 40 Years John and Carol (Morgan) Neff were married September 13, 1981 at the Holiday Inn on 72nd and Grover. Their wedding ha

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Ralph and Linda (Oviatt) Aldrich 60 Years It was 60 years ago this week that our parents were joined in holy matrimony and we began the start of our

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Larry and Arlene Brennan 60 Years Larry and Arlene have been married 60 years and met at a party in 1960. Arlene is originally from Lincoln and gr

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bill and Jane Hutfles 50 Years Bill and Jane (Hohnstein) were married September 9, 1971 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Hastings, NE. They are c

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert