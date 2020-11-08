 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Stanley and Oline Beckner

50 Years

Stanley and Oline (Cash) Beckner were married November 14, 1970 at First Christian Church in Moorhead, Iowa. Stan and Oline have a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kristina Beckner, and two grandchildren, Morgan and Kendra. Oline is a retired Imaging Specialist at Woodmen of the World. Stanley is a retired Senior Operations Manager at Interline Brands. In lieu of an in-person celebration, family and friends are invited to send cards for a card shower to 46 Hillsdale Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

