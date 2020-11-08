Anniversary

Stanley and Oline (Cash) Beckner were married November 14, 1970 at First Christian Church in Moorhead, Iowa. Stan and Oline have a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Kristina Beckner, and two grandchildren, Morgan and Kendra. Oline is a retired Imaging Specialist at Woodmen of the World. Stanley is a retired Senior Operations Manager at Interline Brands. In lieu of an in-person celebration, family and friends are invited to send cards for a card shower to 46 Hillsdale Drive, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.