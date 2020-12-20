Anniversary

 Skip to main content
Richard and Donna Ewer

50 Years

Richard and Donna (Hedges) Ewer were married on December 27, 1970, at The First Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They have four children Darin Ewer of Sioux Falls, SD, Deric (Jami) Ewer of Gretna, NE, Danny (Deanna) Ewer of Omaha, NE, and Darci (Matt) Mangelsen of La Vista, NE. They have seven grandchildren Morgan, Kole, Nathan, Taylor, Cora, Calvin, and Carina. They have one great-grandchild Lakelyn. Dick and Donna are both retired. Please help honor the couple with a card shower. Dick & Donna Ewer, 460 Hilltop Ave., Springfield, NE 68059.

