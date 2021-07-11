Anniversary

A long time ago, God placed two people from two different "worlds" on a beach in Southern California. HIS plan was simple. They would find true friendship, fall in love, live together as husband and wife, and spend their lives holding each other in their hearts. Little did we know that FIFTY years later, God's plan would continue to be a celebration of each day together; through laughter and tears, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health. We watched in amazement our two children grow up, enter into the professional world and fall in love and marry their soul mates. Our son, Rob and wife Taryn, and our daughter Kellie and husband Jeff, gave us our six beautiful grandchildren Ryan, Claire and Evan Chesire and Reagan, Emma and Lucy Olson. These are God's gifts that bring us such joy that overwhelms our hearts. We look forward with excitement to the next chapter in God's plan and we thank HIM every day for our journey......and sing the song, Come What May, from the movie Moulin Rouge. The last line says, "I will love you until my dying day!" That's a great plan!