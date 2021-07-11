 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Dan and Nora Chesire

50th Wedding Anniversary

Married: July 10,1971

A long time ago, God placed two people from two different "worlds" on a beach in Southern California. HIS plan was simple. They would find true friendship, fall in love, live together as husband and wife, and spend their lives holding each other in their hearts. Little did we know that FIFTY years later, God's plan would continue to be a celebration of each day together; through laughter and tears, for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health. We watched in amazement our two children grow up, enter into the professional world and fall in love and marry their soul mates. Our son, Rob and wife Taryn, and our daughter Kellie and husband Jeff, gave us our six beautiful grandchildren Ryan, Claire and Evan Chesire and Reagan, Emma and Lucy Olson. These are God's gifts that bring us such joy that overwhelms our hearts. We look forward with excitement to the next chapter in God's plan and we thank HIM every day for our journey......and sing the song, Come What May, from the movie Moulin Rouge. The last line says, "I will love you until my dying day!" That's a great plan!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

L.N. and Cora Lee Durham 50 Years L.N. and Cora Lee Durham (Bradley) were married July 9, 1971 at Jacksonport Church of Christ in Jacksonport Arkans

Annivresary
Anniversaries

Annivresary

. John and Susan Reno 50 Years John and Susan (Maschmann) Reno were married June 26, 1971 at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE. They have two c

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Robert and Barbara Weaver 50 Years Robert and Barbara were married July 3, 1951 at First Christian church in Clarinda, IA. They have two children

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jerry & Deborah Dijak 50 Years Jerry and Deborah met while they both attended the University of Rochester (NY). They met in June, were engaged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert