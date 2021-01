Dave and Lorraine Gockowski were married February 3, 1951 in Silver Lake, MN. They have four children Vicki (Dan) Covrig (Arizona), Dave (Linda) Gockowski (Bellevue), Mike Gockowski (Bellevue), Susan (Dennis) Anderson (Oklahoma) They have six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. They have been dedicated parishioners of St. Mary's Church, Bellevue, for 50 years. Celebration cards can be sent to: 1802 Wall St., Apt. 314, Bellevue, NE 68005-6616.