James and Barbara Shainholtz will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Dec. 22, 2021. They were married at Calvary Baptist Church in Omaha, NE. Barbara attended Wayne State Teachers College and taught for Omaha Public Schools. Jim attended UNO and was a buyer for Brandeis Dept. Stores. They have two sons Corey of Omaha and Todd of Eagle, CO. The have been blessed with four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.