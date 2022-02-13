 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Gordon and Jackie Severa

70 Years

Gordon and Jackie (Smith) Severa were married February 23, 1952 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church. A small family celebration was held at Pasta Amore hosted by their children Susan and Dean Magee of Omaha, Dan and Kathy Severa of Austin, TX, Siri and Curtis Huston of Omaha, and Sara and Eric Tibby of Carbondale, CO. Grandchildren Katie, Kyle, Craig and Brian Magee, Kaela, Kendyll, Kieran and Kyliegh Severa, Natalie and Jacob Huston, Dylan and Jenna Tibby. Great-Grandchildren Grace, Luke, Theo, Sierra, Hadley, Brooks, and Rorye. Gordon is a retired Senior Vice President of Northern Natural Gas/Enron and Jackie is a former OPS school nurse. They both have contributed greatly to many organizations within the Omaha area including UNO, The Omaha Symphony and The Joslyn Art Museum, amongst others. Your family would like to wish you a very Happy 70th Anniversary and thanks to both of you for all the wonderful memories over the years. Gordon and Jackie would love to receive greetings from people they have known throughout the years. Cards and greetings can be sent to 6104 S. 102nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68127.

