Anniversary

Richard and Kathleen Kachulis

50 Years

Richard and Kathleen (Price) Kachulis were married May 27, 1972 at Eastside Christian Church, Council Bluffs, IA. They have three children Randy and Tasha Wombacher, Glendale, AZ, Mathew and Kristina Beckner, Council Bluffs and Rikayla Redding, Council Bluffs. They have four grandchildren Mikayla Wombacher, Peoria, AZ, Morgan Beckner, Kaitlyn Redding, and Kendra Beckner all of Council Bluffs. Richard is retired from ASARCO and Kathleen is a homemaker. In lieu of an in-person celebration, join us in celebrating Richard and Kathleen with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Richard and Kathleen Kachulis, c/o Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. 7th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

