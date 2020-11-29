 Skip to main content
Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Cherri L. & John M. Setlak

50 Years

Congratulations from Elizabeth "Betty" Gentile (Cherri's Mom), Terrissa & Ken Juszyk (daughter & her husband) and Brittany Wilke (niece) go out to Cherri L. Setlak (Zvolanek) and John M. Setlak, whose love was born in gym 310 at South High School and was celebrated at their parish, Holy Ghost Church, with a 50th Anniversary Mass in their honor. Cherri & John were married at Holy Ghost on Nov. 27th, 1970.

