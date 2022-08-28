Anniversary

Don and Maxine (Krings) Pachunka were married September 2, 1957 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, NE. They have four children Doug and Cathy Pachunka, Lori and Mike Tritz, Scott and Kate Pachunka, Joe and Kris Pachunka all of Omaha. They have twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Don is retired from Omaha Public Power District. Maxine is retired from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. They are members of St. Pius X Catholic Church and enjoy playing cards, dining out and visiting with family and friends.