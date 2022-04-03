Jerry and Davi Berge were united in marriage on April 8, 1972 in Omaha, NE. They will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on April 8, 2022. They have enjoyed a life together filled with family, faith and friends. During their 50 years of marriage, they have been blessed with two children, Ryan (Jamie) Berge and Katie (Andrew) Zimmerman. They love spending time with their five grandchildren, Natalia and Isabel Zimmerman and Olivia, Mya and Alexa Berge. Jerry retired from OPS and Davi from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. They like to travel and their most cherished things are faith, family and friends. They will celebrate with a dinner with family and friends on April 10th 2022.