A card shower is requested for Joyce and Colman Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mr. & Mrs. Bieber were married on July 31st 1971 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Both spent their careers as teachers with Columbus Public Schools. Colman taught middle school health and PE and was a wrestling and track coach. Joyce was a third grade teacher, middle school secretary, a stay-at-home parent and a Title I reading teacher. Colman has remained a Buffalo Bills fan and Joyce a long time tennis fan. Their son Brett would like to thank them for their selfless dedication to family (including pet cats), friends, faith and always working to be positive role models. Please send well wishes and memories to their home address or: Colman and Joyce Bieber, 118 23rd Street, PMB #178, Columbus, NE 68601.