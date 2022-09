Dick and Georgia Gregg were married September 15, 1962 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Omaha, NE. A celebration was held at Belevedere Hall September 17 with family and friends. They have two children Cheryl Gregg and David Gregg and his wife Michelle all of Omaha, NE. They have three grandchildren Mathew Gregg and his wife Jessica, Patrick Gregg and Kathryn Kocanda. The couple also has five great grandchildren. Dick is retired from Boilermakers Local 83.