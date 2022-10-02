 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

John F & Judith Soliz

50th Anniversary

John F. and Judith A. (Poetzel) Soliz were married at Holy Family Catholic Church in Council Bluffs on October 6, 1972. They are both retired from their seperate business careers for over 10 years. During these years they have enjoyed various trips to scenic American locations and other social activities with family and friends. On Thursday, October 6 at their current parish Christ the King Catholic Church a special commemoration and blessing by the parish priest during the 12:10 mass will be celebrated.

