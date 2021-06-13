 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jerry & Deborah Dijak

50 Years

Jerry and Deborah met while they both attended the University of Rochester (NY). They met in June, were engaged by October, and were wed the following June, one week after Jerry's graduation and Air Force commissioning. Jerry began his Air Force career in Biloxi, MS followed by assignment to a radar squadron in Cape Charles, VA. Highlights of his 22 years in the Air Force include: assignment to Defense Communication Agency in Worms, Germany, several tours at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, earning a PhD in Electrical Engineering, and retiring as a Lt Col. Deborah completed her degree from Grace University, founded Deborah's Sword (a Hebraic Roots Ministry), and was recently ordained in the Flame of God School of Ministry.

They have 5 children and 8 grandchildren: David was first (in '77), he and his wife, Jennifer, have 4 children - Chloe, Gabriel, Lucy, and Phoebe; Kathryn (born in '82) raised her step daughter Chloe Grace; Carolyn (twin, also born in '82) and her husband John have three children Raya, James, and Kayla; Melissa was born in '86, and Michael was born in '91. Both sons made Eagle Scout, and the twins and Michael were Valedictorians at Papillion-LaVista High School; all finished with college degrees. The family came to Papillion in 1986 and stayed. David and his wife reside in the Atlanta area, Kathryn has lived in Virginia and New Orleans and is back in Papillion now, Melissa works for the Omaha school district, and Michael is Managing Partner in a funeral home in Kansas City.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

s Gary & Rita Sands 65 Years We are celebrating the 65th anniversary of Gary & Rita (Halterman) Sands. They were married on June 7th, 1956 i

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Ray & Sharon Perrigo 50 Years Ray & Sharon (Connolley) Perrigo were married June 5, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church, Omaha, NE. Ray &

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

David & Ruth Ann Graef 50 Years David and Ruth Ann were married May 23, 1971. They have two boys and five grandchildren. They belong to St. Co

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Mike and Sue Hall 50 Years Mike and Sue (Echtenkamp) Hall were married June 5th, 1971 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Omaha, NE. They enjoyed sever

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Dean & Betty Stastny 72 Years Dean and Betty Stastny were married on June 3, 1949 at the First Trinity Church and have lived in Omaha all thei

ANNIVERSARY
Anniversaries

ANNIVERSARY

Jim & Debbie Ciurej 40th Wedding Anniversary Happy 40th Wedding Anniversary, Mom and Dad! Thanks for instilling values in us that we will carr

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Marion Pratt and Robert Eilers 70 Years Marion Pratt (Elmwood) and Robert Eilers (Panama NE and Clinton IA) are celebrating their 70th wedding ann

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert