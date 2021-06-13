Anniversary

Jerry and Deborah met while they both attended the University of Rochester (NY). They met in June, were engaged by October, and were wed the following June, one week after Jerry's graduation and Air Force commissioning. Jerry began his Air Force career in Biloxi, MS followed by assignment to a radar squadron in Cape Charles, VA. Highlights of his 22 years in the Air Force include: assignment to Defense Communication Agency in Worms, Germany, several tours at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, earning a PhD in Electrical Engineering, and retiring as a Lt Col. Deborah completed her degree from Grace University, founded Deborah's Sword (a Hebraic Roots Ministry), and was recently ordained in the Flame of God School of Ministry.

They have 5 children and 8 grandchildren: David was first (in '77), he and his wife, Jennifer, have 4 children - Chloe, Gabriel, Lucy, and Phoebe; Kathryn (born in '82) raised her step daughter Chloe Grace; Carolyn (twin, also born in '82) and her husband John have three children Raya, James, and Kayla; Melissa was born in '86, and Michael was born in '91. Both sons made Eagle Scout, and the twins and Michael were Valedictorians at Papillion-LaVista High School; all finished with college degrees. The family came to Papillion in 1986 and stayed. David and his wife reside in the Atlanta area, Kathryn has lived in Virginia and New Orleans and is back in Papillion now, Melissa works for the Omaha school district, and Michael is Managing Partner in a funeral home in Kansas City.