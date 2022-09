Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur (Bud) Busing are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Missouri Valley on September 21, 1952. They still reside in Missouri Valley.

Their children are Bruce and Deb Busing of Logan and Kirk and Christine Petersen of Harlan. They have 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. They will be celebrating the occasion with their family.