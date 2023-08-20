Anniversary Aug 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dan and Karen Wolf 60th Anniversary Dan and Karen (Sievers) Wolf were married Aug 23, 1963. Please help their family celebrate by mailing cards to: 801 S. 52nd St., Apt 1616, Omaha, NE 68106 0 Comments Tags Postal Service Internet Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story