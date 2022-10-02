 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Frank and Shirley Leahy

50th Anniversary

The family of Frank and Shirley (Kalina) Leahy is hosting a card shower for their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary. Frank and Shirley were united in marriage on October 7, 1972 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Omaha. They are blessed with 3 daughters, Jennifer (Don) Howard of North Liberty, IA; Julie (Chris) Lingbloom of Gretna, NE and Kelly (Dan) Meyers of Pittsburgh, PA; as well as 5 grandchildren. If you would like to wish Frank and Shirley a happy 50th anniversary, cards and greetings may be sent to 1208 Marion Avenue, Malvern, IA 51551.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Dick & Georgia Gregg 60th Anniversary Dick and Georgia Gregg were married September 15, 1962 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Omaha, NE. A c

Anniversary

Anniversary

Thomas and Mary Clabaugh 50 Years Mary L. Jacobs, Hildreth, NE married Thomas D. Clabaugh, Columbus, NE on Sept 1, 1972 in Minden, NE. We celebrat

Anniversary

Anniversary

Busing's Celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur (Bud) Busing are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married at

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert