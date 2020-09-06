 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Anniversary

Don and Gloria Glissmann

70 Years

They met at Mutual of Omaha and it was love at first sight, for Don. Gloria took a little longer. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church on September 17th, 1950 and have lived in Omaha throughout their marriage. They have 2 children Jeff Glissmann and Lori Liu (Gene), 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of presents they request a card shower @ 6803 N 68th Plaza #505, Omaha NE 68152.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Cathy and Stephen Hasegawa 50 Years Cathy (Stoltenberg) and Stephen Hasegawa were married on August 31, 1970 at First United Methodist Church in S

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Mark and Lennie Jefferson 62 Years Mark and Lennie (DeSanti) Jefferson are celebrating their 62nd Anniversary on September 4, 2020. Due to the pan

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Kris & Steve Byrne 50 Years Kris and Steve Byrne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends Saturday night, August 29

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Vern and Jan Ohlinger 60 Years Vern and Jan (Doran) Ohlinger are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 10th. They were united in

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jim and Pat Pruss 60 Years Daughters, Annette and Teri Pruss and their four grandchildren who adore them are thrilled to announce the 60th wedding

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jack and Pearl Gagnon 66 Years Jack and Pearl (Ridley) Gagnon were married August 28, 1954 at St. John's Catholic Church in Portland, Maine. They w

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Don and Grace Frei 65 Years Don and Grace Frei were married in Grand Island, NE at St. Mary's Cathedral on August 27, 1955. Don worked for Mosland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert