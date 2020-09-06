Anniversary

Don and Gloria Glissmann
70 Years
They met at Mutual of Omaha and it was love at first sight, for Don. Gloria took a little longer. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church on September 17th, 1950 and have lived in Omaha throughout their marriage. They have 2 children Jeff Glissmann and Lori Liu (Gene), 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of presents they request a card shower @ 6803 N 68th Plaza #505, Omaha NE 68152.
