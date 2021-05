Marion Pratt (Elmwood) and Robert Eilers (Panama NE and Clinton IA) are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage on 26 May 1951 at the Methodist Church in Elmwood with the reception at the Community Building. After Bob served in the Navy, they settled in San Diego in 1956 where they continue to live. Before retirement, Marion was employed in the San Diego school system and Bob, General Dynamics.