Judge Larry (ret.) and Carol Fugit

60th Anniversary

On December 24, 1962, Larry Floyd Fugit of Alva, OK and Carol Ann Gravley of Shawnee, OK were married in Wantonga, OK, while students at Oklahoma City University. They celebrated their 60th Anniversary this week, with family and friends at a dinner party at the Harlingen Country Club in Palm Valley, TX, their post-retirement home of nearly 20 years.

The couple lived in Omaha from 1965 to 1972, where he completed his education at then-Omaha University, and Creighton Law School. He retired in 2005, following 12 years on the bench as a District County Judge for Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties.

Both Larry and Carol credit her musical talent as the initial attraction, and his self-described role as the greatest appreciator of good music. During the Omaha years, she kept in touch with her music-major roots as an accompanist, including for musicals at the Omaha Commuity Playhouse, "Man of La Mancha" and "The Fantasticks." She retired in 2002 from MUD as the Supervisor of Customer Accounting Division.

Larry brought two sons to the marriage, Larry Paul Fugit of Winslow, AR, and the late - Tracy Fugit. Together they have two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Tammy Fugit of Omaha, and Terry and Michele Fugit of Queen Creek, AZ. They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.