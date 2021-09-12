Anniversary
Roger and Beth Penke 50 years Roger and Beth (Oregon) Penke were married September 1, 1971 at First Lutheran Church Papillion, NE. They have two c
Ralph and Linda (Oviatt) Aldrich 60 Years It was 60 years ago this week that our parents were joined in holy matrimony and we began the start of our
Larry and Sue Cain 50th Wedding Anniversary She said "Yes". On August 14, 1971, at Wheeler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Robert Gil
Tony and Rita Hoefer 50 Years Tony and Rita Hoefer were married August 27, 1971 at Christ the King Church, Omaha. They have four children Greg, Gi
Donn and Jane Hlavac 50 Years Donn and Jane Hlavac were married on August 21, 1971, at the First United Methodist Church in Louisville, NE. They h
Dave and Peggy Fischman 50 Years Dave and Peggy (Kaluza) Fischman were married August 21, 1971 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They