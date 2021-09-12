Anniversary

 Skip to main content
Leonard and Ellen Fischman

40 Years

Leonard and Ellen Fischman were married September 12th 1981 at Mt. Vernon Garden in Omaha. They have six children, nineteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. They currently live in Papillion, NE.

