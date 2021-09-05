Anniversary

Roger and Beth (Oregon) Penke were married September 1, 1971 at First Lutheran Church Papillion, NE. They have two children Roth and Sophia Penke, Gretna, NE and Amber and Chris Briggs, Springfield, NE. They have four grandchildren Taylor and Chandler Briggs, Springfield, NE and Rylan and Sloan Penke, Gretna, NE. Roger is retired from Kellogg's and Beth is retired from Methodist Cancer Center. A celebration was held September 1 at Kobe Steak House. Roger and Beth have always had a strong faith and feel very blessed to have been able to share 50 years together.