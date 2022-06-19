Bill & Jan Harris
60 Years
Bill and Jan were married June 16, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Larchwood, IA. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary in Omaha. Their family includes sons and daughters-in-law Mike and Monica Harris of Colorado Springs, CO.; Tom and Lisa Harris of Gold Canyon, AZ.; Bob and Michelle Harris of Omaha.; Rick and Lori Maness-Harris of Omaha.; John and Judith Harris of Melbourne, FL.; and nine grandchildren (Christian, Andrea, Parker, Miles, Zack, Grace, Will, Morgan, and Allison Harris). Join us in celebrating Bill and Jan with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Bill and Jan Harris, 506 S. 57th Street, Omaha, NE 68106.