Anniversary

Russ and Patty Perry will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday, June 3, 2022!! The two married at Capehart Chapel in Bellevue, NE. Over the course of their marriage, they've raised two children, Alice Spence (Papillion, NE, married to Mike) and Rusty Perry, (Phoenix, AZ, married to Emily). They have lived in many locations throughout Russ' Air Force career, including Estoril, Portugal. Both Russ and Patty pursued higher education degrees at Creighton University and UNO respectively, and both worked at Creighton University for many years. Patty received the St. Ignatius award in 2013, awarded to those who embody the Ignatian principles of spirituality and service to others. As a deacon couple at St. Columbkille Church in Papillion, NE, they dedicate many hours to their parish and their community at large. They enjoy their family, which includes four granddaughters, twins Grace and Sophie Spence (Papillion), and Eve and Vivian Perry (Phoenix). They have also spent time traveling the world, gardening, cooking, and volunteering. Patty is a trained Barton method reading specialist and tutors grade school students. Russ is a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children in Sarpy County and has also mentored kids through Teammates. They renewed their wedding vows at The Wedding Church at Cana, Galilee, in April 2022. Their commitment to each other and to the sacrament of marriage is a miracle and a gift.