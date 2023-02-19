Bill and Betty Roarty
65th Anniversary
Bill and Betty (Ruwe) Roarty were married February 15, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, IA. They have five children Kathleen Roarty of Des Moines, IA; James Roarty of Council Bluffs, IA; Elizabeth and Dennis McNeil of Oronoco, MN; Mary Roarty of Ralston, NE; and Chris and Carol Roarty of Gilbert, AZ. They have seven grandchildren Lauren McNeil -Turner, Joseph McNeil, and Callen McNeil; Jacob Roarty and Grace Roarty; William Roarty. They have three great- grandchildren: Fiona McNeil, Jack Turner, Rowan Turner. The couple celebrated their anniversary with family.