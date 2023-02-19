Bill and Betty (Ruwe) Roarty were married February 15, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, IA. They have five children Kathleen Roarty of Des Moines, IA; James Roarty of Council Bluffs, IA; Elizabeth and Dennis McNeil of Oronoco, MN; Mary Roarty of Ralston, NE; and Chris and Carol Roarty of Gilbert, AZ. They have seven grandchildren Lauren McNeil -Turner, Joseph McNeil, and Callen McNeil; Jacob Roarty and Grace Roarty; William Roarty. They have three great- grandchildren: Fiona McNeil, Jack Turner, Rowan Turner. The couple celebrated their anniversary with family.