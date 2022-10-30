 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary

Jim and Sue Hempel

50th Anniversary

Jim and Sue (Janousek) Hempel of LaVista, NE, who met in their South Omaha neighborhood when they were 13, were married on October 28, 1972, at the "Old" St. Wencenlaus Catholic Church in Omaha. They are blessed with two sons and one daughter; Jim Jr. (Kelly), Papillion, NE; Stacey, Gretna, NE and Mike, Elkhorn, NE; as well as two grandaughters and three grandsons. Jim and Sue celebrated their anniversary with a recent trip to California and Nevada, where they had honeymooned.

