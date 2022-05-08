Anniversary

Marlys (Sudbeck) and Larry Klanderud were married on May 12, 1962 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley, Nebraska. Marlys and Larry settled in Bellevue, Nebraska where they raised 3 children and are blessed with 6 grandchildren. Besides being proud parents and grandparents, Larry and Marlys proudly served both their country and their community. Larry served in the United States Navy, is a past member and officer in the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department, and a founding member of the Nebraska Walleye Association. Marlys is a past member and officer of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, a past member and officer of the American Business Women's Association Fontenelle Chapter, and actively served on multiple local political campaigns. Larry and Marlys are best known for their generosity, compassion and their willingness to "lend a hand". No matter what!!