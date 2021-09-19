 Skip to main content
Conley-Johnson

1st Anniversary

Allison Grace (Conley) Johnson and Alexander Weiss Johnson celebrated their first anniversary with family and friends at Mission Ranch in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The wedding took place a year ago in a very private ceremony at Kenoza Lake, NY, but the celebration was postponed due to covid restrictions. Allison is the daughter of John H. Conley and Deborah M. Conley, both of Omaha, Nebraska. Alexander is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Leonard Johnson and Martha Weiss of Alexandria, Virginia. The couple resides in Seattle, Washington where she is an architect with Olson Kundig and he is an MBA student at California College of the Arts in San Francisco and working with Doblin, an innovation practice within Deloitte Consulting.

