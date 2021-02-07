Anniversary
Harvey and Carol Applegate 60 Years Harvey and Carol Applegate will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2021. Their family, incl
Dave and Lorraine Gockowski 70 Years Dave and Lorraine Gockowski were married February 3, 1951 in Silver Lake, MN. They have four children Vicki (
Jim and Peggy Meyer 50 Years Jim and Peggy were married February 6, 1971 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. They have two children Jim (Lisa)
Tim and Chris McIvor 50 Years Tim and Chris McIvor were married January 16, 1971 at First Convenant Church in Omaha, NE. They have four children B
Richard & Mary Heyne Pender, NE 65th Wedding Anniversary Richard & Mary (Pycha) Heyne were married February 4, 1956. The have four daughter