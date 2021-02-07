Anniversary

Deacon Dan and Paula (Lambrecht) Perchal were married February 13, 1971 at Christ Lutheran Church by Father Martin Petrasic & Pastor Dave Pretty in Irvington, NE. They have 4 children Dionne Housley, Haleigh (Kevin) Taylor, Stacey (Wayne) McIntosh, Joe (Carole) Perchal. They have four grandsons, one grandaughter and significant others. Deacon Dan is self employed at Perchal Custom Cabinets Inc. They are active members at St. Patricks Parrish in Elkhorn. A celebration will be held on February 13th with their children and grandchildren. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 3309 N 217 Ave., Elkhorn, NE 68022.