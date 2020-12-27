Jim and Maryann (Jerabek) Lukasiewicz are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, 2020. Jim and Maryann found love as high school sweethearts, and were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Farwell, NE in 1960. Previously, Jim had enlisted into the United States Navy in September 1958. He was assigned to the USS Bexar, a troop transport positioned in the waters of the West Pacific. Their first homes were in San Diego, CA and Portland, OR. They returned to NE in 1961, after a honorable discharge, choosing the rural Omaha, NE area as their home. Together they raised their five children, Brian & (Kim Lukasiewicz), Stacie & (Robert lossi), Angela & (Brian Hansen), Julie & (Richard Pohlad), Christian & (Julie Lukasiewicz). Their ten grandchildren; Chelsea, Hailey, Christopher, Chloe, Savannah, Mackenzie, Joshua, Payton, Jacob, and Nathan keep them quite busy! Jim retired from Mutual of Omaha after 42 years of service, and the US Postal Service after 15 years. Maryann retired from Mutual of Omaha after 24 years, and Coldwater Creek Stores after 11 years. They enjoy spending retirement together, traveling to warm coastal climates. The entire family hopes to gather in the spring of 2021 to celebrate. Jim and Maryann have been members of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ft. Calhoun, NE since 1963. A special mass is planned there to honor the couple and their families.