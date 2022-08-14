 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary

Ron and Dottie McKeever

60 Years

Ron and Dottie McKeever of Norfolk, NE celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Friday, August 12. Dorothy (Steele) McKeever, originally of Omaha and Omaha Central High, and Ronald McKeever of rural Gage County and Wymore High School, were married in Omaha at the First Presbyterian Church after graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Ron and Dottie were both acting social chairmen for their respective Farmhouse Fraternity and Alpha Xi Delta Sorority where they met arranging a social mixer. The couple moved to Wisconsin where Ron was stationed as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army working in the Nike Hercules Missile Battalion. Dottie began her teaching career at Keefe Avenue Elementary School in Milwaukee. Ron's career days continued in farm seed production and seed sales management and later in professional farm and ranch management and real estate. Dottie enjoyed teaching at Wayne State College, Lincoln and Norfolk Public Schools until earning retirement. Currently, Ron and Dottie attend First United Methodist Church and have resided in Norfolk for the last 44 years. Their children, Michelle McKeever, Matt McKeever, his wife, Lisa, and two grandchildren, Corran and Mara are requesting a card shower in their parents' honor. Cards of celebration may be directed to 1306 Hillview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

