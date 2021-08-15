Larry and Sue Cain
50th Wedding Anniversary
She said "Yes". On August 14, 1971, at Wheeler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rev. Robert Giles, the bride's uncle, pronounced Lawrence Cain and Suzanne Simmons husband and wife. Together they raised a family and built a beautiful marriage. Their children are Meredith, Cynthia, and Jeffrey. Meredith married Ted Gray and they are raising a family; Scott and Grace. Cindy has found the love of her life, John Donnelly. Jeff married Heather Stoll and they are raising a family; Ryan, Josh, Evan and A.J. Together their children and grandchildren hosted a luncheon on Saturday, August 14, 2021 honoring their parents. They also honored their aunts and uncles at the luncheon. Larry is a retired programmer. Sue is a retired math teacher. Now they are professional grandparents.