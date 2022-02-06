Anniversary

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carl and Maxine Citta

70 Years

Carl and Maxine (McCoin) Citta were married February 16, 1952 in Omaha. They have three children Steve (Mary) Citta of Cedar Falls, IA; Teresa (Joe) Crowder of Sidney, NE; Cheri Schouten of Omaha and seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. They belong to Ralston Trinity United Methodist Church and Czech Club. Carl and Maxine would be honored to receive cards from those they've known over the years. Mailing address c/o Cheri Schouten, 3328 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha, NE 68104

