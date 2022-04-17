 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jerry and Mikki Steinhoefel

50 Years

Jerry and Mikki (Bechler) Steinhoefel were married April 22, 1972 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Omaha, NE. They have two children Makayla Samson and Sasha Speiker both of Omaha. They have five grandchildren and granddogs. Your family would like to wish you a very Happy 50th Anniversary and thank both of you for the wonderful memories over the years. The couple plan to celebrate with upcoming family vacations. Cards and greetings can be sent to 13921 Edna St. Omaha, NE 68138.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary

Anniversary

Don and Kathy Benson 65 Years Don and Kathy (Butler) Benson were married April 11, 1957 at the Omaha Home Show, Civic Auditorium, Omaha, NE. To the

Anniversary

Anniversary

Terry and Kathy Peters 50 Years Terry and Kathy Peters were married on April 8, 1972 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They celebrated thei

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert