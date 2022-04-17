Jerry and Mikki (Bechler) Steinhoefel were married April 22, 1972 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Omaha, NE. They have two children Makayla Samson and Sasha Speiker both of Omaha. They have five grandchildren and granddogs. Your family would like to wish you a very Happy 50th Anniversary and thank both of you for the wonderful memories over the years. The couple plan to celebrate with upcoming family vacations. Cards and greetings can be sent to 13921 Edna St. Omaha, NE 68138.