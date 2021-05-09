Anniversary

William and Marianne Morrison (Round) were married May 13, 1961 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Omaha. They have two children Mary Ellen (Joseph) Kannikal, Highlands Ranch, CO and William (Tracy) Morrison Jr., Omaha, NE and three grandchildren Matthew Morrison, Amanda (Matt) Sauer and Michael Morrison, all of Omaha, NE. William served in the Air Force for 20 years before retiring and going back for another 20 years civil service for the Air Force. Marianne has been a Silent Angel in many of the community churches, sharing her amazing ability to coordinate large church events and meals.