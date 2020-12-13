Jim and Linda Perkins are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary December 19th. Jim and Linda were married in Omaha at Central United Presbyterian Church. They returned to Nebraska from the Bay Area of California where Jim finished his graduate degree. They lived in London for a few years for Jim's business. Jim retired from Pitney Bowes in 2013 and Linda retired from teaching high school in 2010. They have two children, a daughter living in Omaha with her husband and son and daughter, and a son who lives in Olympia, Washington with his wife and young son. Jim and Linda are both active with their non-profit organizations and young, active grandchildren. Jim enjoys golfing and fishing in Canada and Linda enjoys gardening, reading, writing, and walking their Airedale.