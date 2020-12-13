 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jim and Linda Perkins

50 Years

Jim and Linda Perkins are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary December 19th. Jim and Linda were married in Omaha at Central United Presbyterian Church. They returned to Nebraska from the Bay Area of California where Jim finished his graduate degree. They lived in London for a few years for Jim's business. Jim retired from Pitney Bowes in 2013 and Linda retired from teaching high school in 2010. They have two children, a daughter living in Omaha with her husband and son and daughter, and a son who lives in Olympia, Washington with his wife and young son. Jim and Linda are both active with their non-profit organizations and young, active grandchildren. Jim enjoys golfing and fishing in Canada and Linda enjoys gardening, reading, writing, and walking their Airedale.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Edna & Kenny Dukes 65 Years The daughters of Edna & Kenny Dukes are requesting a card shower on December 12 in honor of the couple's 65th w

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Cherri L. & John M. Setlak 50 Years Congratulations from Elizabeth "Betty" Gentile (Cherri's Mom), Terrissa & Ken Juszyk (daug

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Gary and Renee Liebig 50 Years Gary and Renee (Le Seure) Liebig are celebrating their 50th anniversary on November 25, 2020. They were married at

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

John and Dianne Zuroske 50 Years John and Dianne (Trawicki) Zuroske were married November 27, 1970. They raised three children in Omaha and then l

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Tom and Annette Kutilek 60th Wedding Anniversary Tom and Annette (Mayer) Kutilek were married on November 26, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert