Joe & Kathy Hromadka are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on November 28,1970 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. Joe & Kathy have two sons; John (Lisa) of Minneapolis, MN , and Tom (Robin) of Plymouth, MN. They have been blessed with four grandchildren; Nathan, Payton, Karly, and Jack. They plan to have a family celebration in 2021.