Donald and Arlene (Grunwald) Hirsh were united in marriage on September 22, 1956 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota. A celebratory dinner was held in their honor with family. They graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Donald is a Korean War Veteran and worked as an accountant and retired from Northern Natural Gas Company. Arlene worked as a teacher and retired from Omaha Public Schools.