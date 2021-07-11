 Skip to main content
Skip & Lois Decker

65 Years

Skip & Lois (Proffit) Decker were married on July 8, 1956, at Fairview Presbyterian Church in Omaha. The couple met while attending the University of Omaha. Skip, an Army veteran, worked for Standard Iron Works and Lois was a school teacher at Hartman Elementary School. They were blessed with two children, Cathy (Dave) Landis and Dan (Tammy) Decker. They are grandparents of Jason, Adam & Carley Decker and Alissa (Brandon) Chase & Andrew (Emily) Landis. Wyatt & Jonah Chase and Noah, Decker & Addie Landis are their great-grandchildren. They will celebrate their anniversary with a gathering of family and friends.

