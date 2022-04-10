 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary

Terry and Kathy Peters

50 Years

Terry and Kathy Peters were married on April 8, 1972 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Tiburon Golf Club. Terry retired from the Wrigley Gum Company, and Kathy retired from Southwest Airlines. They have been greatly blessed with two daughters Jodi MacLeod (Neil) and Sara Gray (Rob), three grandchildren Gracie, Aidan and Jonah along with two step-grandchildren Angus and Molly.

