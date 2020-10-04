 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Dan and Kathy Park

50 Years

Dan and Kathy Park were married on October 3, 1970 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omaha. They have resided in Omaha their entire marriage. Kathy retired from banking many years ago and Dan is semi-retired, still working in the engineering business. The couple have two children Kelli and Brad (Sara). They have been blessed with five grandchildren. Dan and Kathy enjoy traveling, spending time with family and attending their grandkids' many musical and sporting events. They plan to have a family celebration in 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Jan Urban 60 years Bob and Jan Urban are celebrating 60 years of marriage. They were wed at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Omaha on Octo

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

John Ronald (Ronnie) & Carole Anne Waterman 60 Years John Ronald (Ronnie) Waterman and Carole Anne (Longhorn) Waterman, were married on Septem

ANNIVERSARY
Anniversaries

ANNIVERSARY

Richard 'Dick' & Stella 'Janey' Miller 72 Years Richard 'Dick' Miller & Stella 'Janey' McCumber) Miller were married September 10, 1948 at

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Donavon and Becky Rose 60 Years Donavon and Becky Rose celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Friday, September 18th. They were married at t

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jim and Gaylene Marcum 60 Years Jim and Gaylene Marcum of LaVista, NE are Celebrating 60 Years. Married Sept. 10, 1960 at Grace Methodist Church i

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Joe and Ginny Feeney 55 Years Joe and Ginny (Houston) after graduating from Creighton and St Catherine's School of Nursing were married at St. Pet

Aniversary
Anniversaries

Aniversary

Raymond E. and Helen Heldt 65 Years Raymond E. and Helen (Strell) Heldt were married September 10, 1955 at Holy Angels Church in Omaha, NE. They h

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Cathy and Stephen Hasegawa 50 Years Cathy (Stoltenberg) and Stephen Hasegawa were married on August 31, 1970 at First United Methodist Church in Sio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert