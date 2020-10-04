Anniversary

Dan and Kathy Park were married on October 3, 1970 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omaha. They have resided in Omaha their entire marriage. Kathy retired from banking many years ago and Dan is semi-retired, still working in the engineering business. The couple have two children Kelli and Brad (Sara). They have been blessed with five grandchildren. Dan and Kathy enjoy traveling, spending time with family and attending their grandkids' many musical and sporting events. They plan to have a family celebration in 2021.