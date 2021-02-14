Anniversary
Richard & Mary Heyne Pender, NE 65th Wedding Anniversary Richard & Mary (Pycha) Heyne were married February 4, 1956. The have four daughter
Cliff & Judy Bisig 50 Years Cliff and Judy were married February 11, 1976 in Indianapolis, Indiana with Cliffs' brother as best man. They have t
Dave and Lorraine Gockowski 70 Years Dave and Lorraine Gockowski were married February 3, 1951 in Silver Lake, MN. They have four children Vicki (
Deacon Dan & Paula Perchal 50 Years Deacon Dan and Paula (Lambrecht) Perchal were married February 13, 1971 at Christ Lutheran Church by Fathe
Harvey and Carol Applegate 60 Years Harvey and Carol Applegate will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2021. Their family, incl
Jim and Peggy Meyer 50 Years Jim and Peggy were married February 6, 1971 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. They have two children Jim (Lisa)