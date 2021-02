Fred and Eunice (Gleeson) Jalass were married February 20, 1971 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper, NE. They have one daughter Jessica (Tony) Galati and one grandson AJ. Fred is retired and the former owner of International Minute Press and Eunice retired from Centris Federal Credit Union after 42 years. Fred escaped from East Germany (1955) to fall in love with a Nebraska farm girl. Their years together have been filled with love and laughter.