Anniversary

Richard 'Dick' Miller & Stella 'Janey' McCumber) Miller were married September 10, 1948 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. They have two children Terri (Jack) Maidment of Leo, Indiana and John (Pamela) Miller of Omaha. They have 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. They are in the Suburban Rotary and volunteer at the Red Cross, Omaha Home for Boys and Salvation Army. Both graduates of Benson High School. During their working lives, Dick & Janey lived in Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada & Indiana as Dick served in professional management roles thoughout the country with the Boy Scouts of America. Returned to Omaha in retirement in 2009.