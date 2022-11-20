Anniversary

Kenneth & Barbara (Faur) Dworak were married on November 18, 1972 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Omaha.They have three sons, Brad & (significant other) Allison Kline, from Silver Spring, MD. Dave & Jessica from Middletown, CT. Scott & (significant other) Kayse Onweller from Tucson, AZ. They also have one granddaughter, Kate Dworak from Omaha, daughter of Dave Dworak. Ken & Barb thank all their family for filling it with love & happiness. A future trip is planned for the couple.