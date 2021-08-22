Anniversary

Tony and Rita Hoefer were married August 27, 1971 at Christ the King Church, Omaha. They have four children Greg, Ginny (Aaron Ripley), Steve and Betsy (Eric Moats). Grandchildren are Carson, Anna, and Grant Ripley and Emme and Annie Moats. Tony is retired as an attorney for the IRS and Rita was employed by USA Baby. They devote much of their time in retirement to their kids and grandkids, including all of the Ripley kids' sporting events, and Grandparent babysitting duties for the Moats twins.