Anniversary

Anniversary

Harry and Pam Tkaczuk

50 Years

8-19-72 - Me and You in '72- That's how it all started, and here it is 50 years later. Mom and Dad, We love you and are so proud of your 50 years of marriage. It was a privilege to have been raised by parents who showed us how to be humble, hard working, loyal, loving, patient and quick to forgive, all while watching you laugh together and face whatever has come your way as a team. What a gift you've been to us, we love you and celebrate this milestone! Love, your kids, Tammy, Jeremy, Tommy and Jody, along with our spouses and your 13 wonderful grandkids who all adore their Mimi and Papa.

